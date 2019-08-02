|
|
Timothy C. Siverling, 54, passed away at Penn Highlands DuBois on July 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 1, 1965, in Punxsutawney, Pa., the son of the late Guy R. Siverling, Sr. and Geraldine L. Siverling, who survives. He was married on September 27, 1998, to the love of his life, Zina D. Hinderliter, who also survives.
He was predeceased by his brother, Phillip Siverling of Punxsutawney and his sister, Alice Hogg of Renovo, Pa.
Surviving relatives include his brother Guy Siverling, Jr. (Tracy) of Summerville, PA.
Also surviving are four children: Nathan Siverling and his fiancée Katelyn Clark; his daughter Natasha Siverling; daughter Amber Barnoff (Dale); and his son Kie Brown (April). In addition he is survived by six grandchildren: Treven and Caisen Barnoff; Zander Vitarelli: Amelia Siverling, Bryson and Brayleigh Brown.
He served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.
He enjoyed working in his garage, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his family.
Funeral services are under the care and direction of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, PA. There will be a public visitation on Saturday Aug. 3, 2019 – from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at the Fait Funeral Home. Friends are also welcome to a graveside service at St. John's Cemetery on Rt. 536, Grange, Pa., on Sunday Aug 4, 2019, at Noon.
Memorial donations can be made to Hahne Cancer Center at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Online condolences to the family can be entered on the funeral home's web site at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 2, 2019