Home

POWERED BY

Services
Richard L Fait Funeral Home
117 N Jefferson St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-8200
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Richard L Fait Funeral Home
117 N Jefferson St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Aug. 3, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Richard L Fait Funeral Home
117 N Jefferson St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
View Map
Graveside service
Sunday, Aug. 4, 2019
12:00 PM
St. John's Cemetery
Rt. 536
Grange, PA
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Timothy Siverling
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Timothy C. Siverling


1965 - 2019
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Timothy C. Siverling Obituary
Timothy C. Siverling, 54, passed away at Penn Highlands DuBois on July 31, 2019, surrounded by his loving family.
He was born January 1, 1965, in Punxsutawney, Pa., the son of the late Guy R. Siverling, Sr. and Geraldine L. Siverling, who survives. He was married on September 27, 1998, to the love of his life, Zina D. Hinderliter, who also survives.
He was predeceased by his brother, Phillip Siverling of Punxsutawney and his sister, Alice Hogg of Renovo, Pa.
Surviving relatives include his brother Guy Siverling, Jr. (Tracy) of Summerville, PA.
Also surviving are four children: Nathan Siverling and his fiancée Katelyn Clark; his daughter Natasha Siverling; daughter Amber Barnoff (Dale); and his son Kie Brown (April). In addition he is survived by six grandchildren: Treven and Caisen Barnoff; Zander Vitarelli: Amelia Siverling, Bryson and Brayleigh Brown.
He served in the United States Army and received an honorable discharge.
He enjoyed working in his garage, hunting, fishing and especially spending time with his family.
Funeral services are under the care and direction of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, PA. There will be a public visitation on Saturday Aug. 3, 2019 – from 2–4 p.m. and 6–8 p.m. at the Fait Funeral Home. Friends are also welcome to a graveside service at St. John's Cemetery on Rt. 536, Grange, Pa., on Sunday Aug 4, 2019, at Noon.
Memorial donations can be made to Hahne Cancer Center at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Online condolences to the family can be entered on the funeral home's web site at www.faitfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 2, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Timothy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now