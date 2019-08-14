Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 15, 2019
6:00 PM - 8:00 PM
Visitation
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Memorial service
Friday, Aug. 16, 2019
11:00 AM
Memorial service
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Timothy L. Kirkpatrick


1954 - 2019
Timothy L. Kirkpatrick Obituary
Timothy L. Kirkpatrick, age 64, of Reynoldsville, PA died Monday, August 12, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family.
Born on October 19, 1954, in Kittanning, PA, he was the son of the late John DuBois Kirkpatrick and Betty L. (Fisher) Kirkpatrick.
On July 31, 1976 he married Theresa "Teri" Wright. She survives.
Tim worked for Rockwell Meter Works for 40 years as a meter repairman.
He enjoyed music and playing guitar, hunting and target shooting, but most of all he loved being "Papa."
Tim is survived by a daughter, Sara R. Rhodes and her husband John of DuBois, PA; a son, John Z. Kirkpatrick and his fiancée Brittany of DuBois, PA; and a sister, Cindy Piccola and her husband Al of Ford City, PA; one grandson, Seth, and one grandchild on the way.
Visitation will be held Thursday, August 15, 2019 from 6 p.m. – 8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A memorial service will be held Friday, August 16, 2019 at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Corben Russell officiating.
Memorials may be made to a .
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Aug. 14, 2019
