Born on May 2, 1952, he was the son of the late Kenneth and Mary (Murphy) McIntosh.

Tobie was a graduate of DuBois Area High School and the University of Pittsburgh. He had been an employee of Penn Traffic, Riverside Division.

Tobie had fond respect for this world and the people in it, living with extraordinary courage and gentleness. He is survived by his brother and his wife, Gary and Suzanne McIntosh, Niagara Falls, NY, and his three nieces and their husbands: Stephanie & Josh Ryels of Niagara Falls, NY, Julie & John Burnett of Lewistown, NY, Jennifer & Michael Laessig, Jupiter, FL and their five children. He has also left behind remarkable people who aided and helped him in the pursuit of his healing.

Family and friends are invited Monday, March 25, 2019, from 2-4 p.m. to the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, with a memorial service immediately following visitation.

Although flowers are appreciated, the family requests that memorials be made in memory of Tobie to St. Michael's Terrace, 111 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or to the charities of their choice.

211 S Main St

Du Bois , PA 15801

