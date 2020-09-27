Tracey L. Meinert, Age 59 of DuBois, PA died Friday, September 25, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on July 11, 1961, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick D. & Laura L. (Smith) Smith.
Tracey worked at Fayette Resources and previous to that, had worked at J.C. Penny in DuBois for over 30 years.
She was a member of Treasure Lake Church and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.
Tracey is survived by her daughter (Amy Bennett of DuBois, PA); step daughter (Michelle Rogers of Upper Darby, PA) 2 grandchildren (Brandon & Alyssa Bennett) 3 step-grandchildren, and 6 siblings (Terry Smith of Falls Creek, PA, Brenda Hickman & her husband Larry of DuBois, PA; Kevin Smith & his wife Nancy of DuBois, PA, Bradley Smith of Falls Creek, PA; Dawn "Nini" Popson of Falls Creek, PA, and Darla Logan of Philipsburg, PA).
She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Meinert, a sister (Beverly Carlson) and her granddaughter (Kayla Bennett).
Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Dick Whitaker & Pastor David Ginn co officiating.
Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorials may be placed with the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801
