Tracey L. Meinert
1961 - 2020
Tracey L. Meinert, Age 59 of DuBois, PA died Friday, September 25, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on July 11, 1961, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Frederick D. & Laura L. (Smith) Smith.

Tracey worked at Fayette Resources and previous to that, had worked at J.C. Penny in DuBois for over 30 years.

She was a member of Treasure Lake Church and loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren.

Tracey is survived by her daughter (Amy Bennett of DuBois, PA); step daughter (Michelle Rogers of Upper Darby, PA) 2 grandchildren (Brandon & Alyssa Bennett) 3 step-grandchildren, and 6 siblings (Terry Smith of Falls Creek, PA, Brenda Hickman & her husband Larry of DuBois, PA; Kevin Smith & his wife Nancy of DuBois, PA, Bradley Smith of Falls Creek, PA; Dawn "Nini" Popson of Falls Creek, PA, and Darla Logan of Philipsburg, PA).

She was preceded in death by her husband Mark Meinert, a sister (Beverly Carlson) and her granddaughter (Kayla Bennett).

Due to our current circumstances, there will be a private family visitation and funeral service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Dick Whitaker & Pastor David Ginn co officiating.

Burial will follow in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com

Published in The Courier Express from Sep. 27 to Sep. 28, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
