Vera R. Himes age 94 a life long resident of Brockport, PA; and currently a resident at Christ the King Manor, passed away on Thursday July 9, 2020 after an extended Illness. She was born on February 23, 1926 in Toby, the daughter of the late Innocente "Ernest" and Louise Cesa Comiotti.
She was a member of Holy Cross Church in Brandy Camp, the Blue Army, Rosary Society and currently a member of St. Tobias Church in Brockway. On October 23, 1948 Vera married Donald W. Himes and he preceded her in death on January 29, 2015.
She is survived by a son William Himes and his wife Cathy, and a daughter Diane Amitrone. She is also survived by five grandchildren, eight great-grandchildren, and three sisters. In addition to her husband and parents, Vera is also preceded in death by a son Donald W. Himes Jr. and four sisters.
Vera loved her family and would never say no, always lending help in any way she could. Her homemade ravioli's at Thanksgiving was a family favorite. We are at peace knowing she is finally home with her husband and son.
As per her wishes and the COVID-19 pandemic there will be no public viewing. A private Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated at St. Tobias Church for her immediate family only, with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Burial will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Memorials, if desired, can be made to St. Tobias Church 1135 Hewitt Street Brockway, PA 15824 or Christ the King Manor PO Box 448 DuBois, PA 15801 online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com