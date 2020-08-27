Veronica A. Lavella, 80, Brockway, passed away Wednesday, August 26, 2020 at Highland View Health Care in Brockway. She was born on September 1, 1939 in Force, PA.
She was the daughter of the late Peter and Mary Fustine Armanini .
She married Francis Lavella on September 26, 1959. They celebrated 54 years of marriage. She had four children: Patrick (Jill) Lavella, Venetia, PA; Michael (Leanne) Lavella, Chandler, AZ; Linda (Michael) Olivio, Brockway, PA; and Diane (Tony) Fernichio, Mesa, AZ. She also had nine grandchildren and four great-grandchildren.
She is preceded in death by her husband and one brother, Carlo Armanini.
Veronica was a graduate of Brockway Area High School class of 1957. She enjoyed cooking, which led her and her husband to be the past owners of Behind the Moon Restaurant at the DuBois Airport and The Station Inn of St. Marys. After retirement, she worked at the Rocky Grill in Brockway where she was a waitress for many years. She also worked at the Brockway Elementary School as a classroom aide and served as President of the Brockway Women's Golf League for several years. She was a lifelong member of St.Tobias Roman Catholic Church. She was active in the Rosary Society, serving as funeral brunch coordinator for many years and participated in many other ministries of the church. Veronica enjoyed volunteering for many different organizations and was named the Brockway Woman of the Year in 2013.
Viewing will be held at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home in Brockway on Friday, August 28th from 3 to 8 p.m.. Due to Governor Tom Wolfs mandate, we are only permitted to have 25 people in the building at a time. Please limit your stay inside during visitation so we can accommodate all who want to pay their respects. Social distancing rules will be observed and masks are required.
Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, August 29th at 10:00 a.m. at St. Tobias Catholic Church with Msgr. Charles Kaza presiding. Interment will follow in St. Tobias Cemetery immediately following the church service. Memorial donations can be sent to St. Tobias Rosary Society or the charity of the donor's choice
. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com