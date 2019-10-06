Home

Vicky L. (Dolby) Ward


1954 - 2019
Vicky L. Dolby Ward passed away August 20, 2019 at Penn Highlands DuBois. Born on October 18, 1954, she was 64 years old. She was the wife of Joseph Dolby of Sykesville and beloved mother to Wendy (Michael) Swope, James Lee, Shannon Lee and Heather Siverling, as well as nine grandchildren and two great-grandchildren. Vicky was the daughter of Joseph and Amber Ward of Clear Run. She was the youngest of the 10 Ward children to include Joe, Terry, Duck, Mike, Gary, Mona, Gayle, Mooch and Linda.
She was a former resident of Mulberry Square of Punxsutawney and a current resident of DuBois Nursing Home. Vicky enjoyed canning, gardening, fishing, camping, crocheting and spending time with family and friends around the campfire. She also loved her precious dogs.
Vicky's request was that there would be no funeral, but rather a Celebration of Life. Please join us in celebrating her life and memory at the Pulaski Club Banquet Room on Friday, October 11, from 5 p.m.–9 p.m.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 6, 2019
