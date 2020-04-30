|
Victor E. "Gene" Samanka, age 69, of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, April 28, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh, PA due to complications from lymphoma and a stroke.
Born on March 25, 1951, in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Victor Eugene and Josephine (Anasti) Samanka.
He was a 1969 graduate of DuBois Central Catholic and a 1973 graduate of Clarion University, where he graduated with a Bachelor of Science Degree in Social Studies. He also earned a master's degree from Webster University and a second master's degree from George Washington University.
On Aug. 18, 1973, he married Doris "Dori" (Fledderman) Samanka. She survives.
Gene was a veteran of the United States Army for over 23 years. He began his career as a Private First Class and retired as the rank of Lieutenant Colonel. During his illustrious career, he served in the Persian Gulf War earning a Bronze Star and was stationed in Germany twice, Ft. Bragg in the 82nd Airborne and the Pentagon.
After retiring from the military, he worked as a field agent for Northwest Pennsylvania Industrial Resource Center Inc. and was a guidance counselor at DuBois Central Catholic, as well as an adjunct professor of psychology at Butler Community College.
He was a member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, where he served a parish council president, a life member of James J. Patterson Post 813 Veterans of Foreign Wars and George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17. He was also a member of the Knights of Columbus Council #519, the Disabled Veterans of America and served as a member of the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Gene is survived by his children: Tracy Samanka Sergent and her husband, Charlie, of Charlotte, N.C. and Kelley Samanka and her husband, Craig Sobeski, of Brooklyn, N.Y.; one sister, Joanna Crawford and her husband, Robert, of DuBois; two brothers, John Samanka and his wife, Pam, of DuBois and Joseph Samanka and his wife, Jen, of White Hall, PA; and one grandson, Nikolas "Nico" Sobeski.
He was preceded in death by one nephew, Andrew Crawford.
Due to current circumstances, a private family visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium Inc.
A private family Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant. It will be live-streamed on Saturday, May 2, 2020, at 11 a.m. and can be viewed by going to www.facebook.com/stcatherineofsienaromancatholicchurch.
Entombment will take place at St. Marys Catholic Cemetery, St. Marys, PA.
Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Central Catholic, PO Box 567, DuBois, PA 15801 and/or Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 30, 2020