Victoria "Vicki" (Leair) Winslow


1971 - 2020
Victoria "Vicki" (Leair) Winslow Obituary
Victoria "Vicki" (Leair) Winslow, 49, of Gardner Hill, Weedville, PA, died April 1, 2020, at home, unexpectedly, after a lengthy illness. A daughter of Clarence "Bob" and Helena (Gutowski) Leair of Weedville, she was born on January 29, 1971 in St. Marys, PA. On April 24, 1993 she married Scott Winslow who predeceased her on January 14, 2018.
Along with her parents, Vicki is also survived by: a sister, Elizabeth "Libby" Klopfenstein of Reading, PA.
Besides her husband, Vicki was preceded in death by: her grandparents, Frank and Rachael Gutowski and William and Elizabeth Leair.
A graduate of St. Marys Area Schools in 1989 and the Pittsburgh Technical Institute in 1991, she worked from home as "Vicki's Treasure Box". Vicki loved her cats and enjoyed making her own, one of a kind, jewelry creations. She was a member of St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force and a lifelong resident of Bennetts Valley.
There will be no visitation.
Funeral services will be announced at a later date.
Interment will take place, with her husband, in St. Cecelia Cemetery of Benezette.
The family suggests memorials to the St. Joseph Church of Force or the Bennetts Valley Ambulance and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 8, 2020
