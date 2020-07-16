Vincent D. "Perry" Walp, age 92 of DuBois, died Tuesday, July 14, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.
Born on July 16, 1927 in Lehighton, PA, he was the son of the late Perry and Esther (Sebring) Walp.
On August 23, 1952 he married the love of his life Gwendolyn (Kern) Walp in Lehighton, PA. She preceded him in death on July 23, 2018.
Perry was a veteran of the United States Navy having served as a Seaman in World War II.
He retired in 1986 from the Federal Aviation Administration where he worked in management for 30 years.
He was a member of St. Peter's United Church of Christ in DuBois, and was a member of the Orioles Lodge. Perry loved spending time with family and family pets, golfing with his grandchildren and working in his yard.
Perry is survived by his daughters; Robin Kressley of DuBois, and Kerry Henry of Southlake, TX, daughter-in-law Dawn Walp of Carlisle, PA, and seven grandchildren; Shawn Kressley & his wife Kelli, and Ryan Kressley, Jarred Walp & his wife Colleen, Carissa Baldino & her husband Russell, and Logan, Brooke and Carys Henry, great-granddaughter Caroline Walp, two brothers Mark Walp of Santa Rosa, CA, and Donalp Walp of Allentown, PA and one sister Jean Metzger of York, PA.
He was preceded in death by one son Scott Walp; five sisters Thelma Reich, Ethel Bonner, Ruth Franko, Grace Long, and Blanche Wolfersberger; and one brother Richard Walp.
There will be a private family visitation and a private celebration of life service from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Robert Newell officiating. Full military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to a charity of the donor's choice
.
