Virginia A. Owens, age 98, of DuBois, Pa., died Friday, April 17, 2020 at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on August 11, 1921, in DuBois, Pa., she was the daughter of the late Harry and Aileen (Youngren) Bechtel.
On July 4, 1941, she married Vaughn R. Owens at St. Paul Lutheran Church in DuBois, PA. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2017.
She was a member of Christ Lutheran Church, where she was a Sunday school teacher for 10 years, and was an usher for 50 years.
She delivered meals on wheels with her husband for many years.
Virginia was a charter member of T.O.P.S. Clubs for 42 years, and a charter member of the J.E. DuBois Hose Company Auxiliary.
Virginia is survived by three sons, Denny Owens and his wife Judy of DuBois, Pa., Deb Owens &and his wife Barbara of Land O' Lakes, Fla., and Steve Owens of Lewes, Del.; four grandchildren: Doug, Greg and Justin Owens and Darla Johnston; and four great-grandchildren: Allison and Kyle Johnston and Xavier and Kyuss Owens.
She was preceded in death by one brother, James Bechtel.
There will be no public visitation.
A memorial service will be held at a later date from Christ Lutheran Church, DuBois, Pa.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to Christ Lutheran Church, 875 Sunflower Drive, DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 20, 2020