Virginia "Gina" or "Ginny" D (Challingsworth) Crawford, 89 of Glencoe, Alabama, formerly Penfield, PA passed away peacefully at home with her family on Friday, March 20, 2020 after a lengthy illness.
She was born on June 22, 1930 in Mill Run, Clearfield County, PA to the late Lois E Challingsworth. Virginia was married to Dale E Crawford on October 5, 1949, he preceded her in death on January 11, 2001. Virginia was a graduate of the Huston Township High School Class of 1949, where she played on the basketball team, the Huston Township Trojans. During her life, she worked as a mail carrier in Penfield, PA, at Sylvania in St. Mary's, PA and as a bartender at the Penfield Volunteer Fireman's Club.
She was a member of the Penfield United Methodist Church, President of the Penfield United Methodist Church Women's Group, and a member of the Penfield Fireman's Women's Auxiliary. She loved watching baseball, football and NASCAR, she cheered proudly for the Pittsburgh Pirates, Steelers, Penn State and Alabama. In her early and adventurous years, she impressively raced Powder Puff in support of her husband, and brother-in-law's stock car racing at the DuBois Speedway. She was an avid bowler and enjoyed coloring, doing word search puzzles, and spending time with her family. She spent the later years of her life in Alabama, but loved talking to and hearing from her friends and family back home and would respond to them with cards covered in stickers.
Virginia will be remembered for her loving heart, perfect pizzelles, sense of humor, storytelling and the love that she had for her grandchildren and great-grandchildren. She is survived by a son, Dennis "Denny" Crawford of DuBois, PA Ella Crawford of Penfield and two daughters, Lois A (Joseph) Potempa of Penfield, PA and Joy S (Jeffrey) Weichman of Glencoe, Alabama. Eight grandchildren, Joseph (Lauren) Potempa of Oahu, HI, Danielle (Jay) Bojalad of Penfield, PA, Alisha M Potempa of Fort Washington, MD, Joshua (Lane) Weichman of Springville, AL, Taylor (John) Chelednik, of DuBois, PA, Trey (Sarah) Weichman of Trussville, AL, Dale (Molly) Crawford of Pittsburgh, PA, Jena L Weichman of Glencoe, AL, as well as her six great-grandchildren, Braylon Bojalad, Carmen, Lucy and Callie Weichman, Lucas and Logan Chelednik and numerous cousins. In addition to her mother and husband, she was also preceded in death by her infant great-granddaughter, Sophia Chelednik.
Due to current circumstances, a private, family visitation will be held at the Baronick Funeral Home and Crematorium, Inc. A public memorial service will be held at a later date. In lieu of flowers, her family is asking that donations be made to Amedisys Hospice Care 115 West Grand Avenue #70 Rainbow City, AL 35906, the Penfield United Methodist Church 12360 Bennetts Valley Hwy Penfield, PA 15849, or Penfield Volunteer Fire Department 12206 Bennetts Valley Highway Penfield, PA 15849 in her memory.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020