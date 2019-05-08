Virginia Eileen Adams, age 78, of 8th Avenue, Brockway, PA, died on Monday, May 6, 2019,at her residence.
Born on July 4, 1940, in Brockway, she was the daughter of the late Norman and Margaret Conway Weilacher. She was married to Malcolm D. Adams and he preceded her in death on December 4, 1978.
Being married to a career serviceman and traveling from Air Force base to Air Force base, Virginia worked at many different jobs over the years. One in particular she enjoyed was being a bank teller at the bases. After in civilian life, she went to work as a secretary to Cliff Martini in his insurance office for many many years.
Virginia was a member of the Moorhead United Methodist Church and was a member of the United Methodist Women.
Her greatest joy in life was spending time with her great granddaughter, Reagan Genevieve Caine.
She is survived by a daughter, Kim (Mark) Martell Sr. of Brockway; a brother, Lester (Pat) Weilacher of Monroeville, PA; four grandchildren: Shannon Caine of Alexandria, VA, Troy (Tanya) Caine of Reynoldsville, Markie Caine of York, PA, and Charis Martell of DuBois.
In addition to her parents and her husband she is preceded in death by a sister, Norma J. Light.
Friends will be received on Friday, May 24, from 11 a.m. to 11:30 a.m. at the Moorhead United Methodist Church in Brockway. A celebration of her life service will begin at 11:30 a.m. with Pastor Bob Trask officiating. Burial will be in the Wildwood Cemetery in Brockway.
Memorial donations may be made to the Moorhead U.M. Church, P.O. Box 233, Brockway, PA 15824 or Mengle Memorial Library, 324 Main Street, Brockway, PA 15824.
The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. of Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com.
Published in The Courier Express on May 8, 2019