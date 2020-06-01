Virginia M. Wolfgang
Virginia M. Wolfgang, age 91, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at the DuBois Village.
Born on January 28, 1929 in Kramer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Bertha (Bishop) Fyke.
On August 6, 1946 she married John L. Wolfgang. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2004.
Virginia was a homemaker and was a member of the Treasure Lake Church.
She is survived by her children, Diane Ross & her husband Larry of Blandon, PA, Dennis Wolfgang & his wife Michelle of DuBois, PA and Dean Wolfgang & his wife Sherry of Fayetteville, NC, 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.
Virginia was preceded in death by two sons, Terry Wolfgang and John L. Wolfgang, Jr. and two brothers, Clair & Melvin Fyke.
Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. from the Treasure Lake Church.
A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Treasure Lake Church with Pastor David Ginn and Pastor Dick Whitaker co- officiating.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Village, 282 South 8th St., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.