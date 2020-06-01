Virginia M. Wolfgang
1929 - 2020
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Virginia's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Virginia M. Wolfgang

Virginia M. Wolfgang, age 91, of DuBois, PA, died Friday, May 29, 2020 at the DuBois Village.

Born on January 28, 1929 in Kramer, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Bertha (Bishop) Fyke.

On August 6, 1946 she married John L. Wolfgang. He preceded her in death on December 4, 2004.

Virginia was a homemaker and was a member of the Treasure Lake Church.

She is survived by her children, Diane Ross & her husband Larry of Blandon, PA, Dennis Wolfgang & his wife Michelle of DuBois, PA and Dean Wolfgang & his wife Sherry of Fayetteville, NC, 15 grandchildren, numerous great-grandchildren, and one great-great grandchild.

Virginia was preceded in death by two sons, Terry Wolfgang and John L. Wolfgang, Jr. and two brothers, Clair & Melvin Fyke.

Visitation will be held on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 from 10 a.m. until 11 a.m. from the Treasure Lake Church.

A funeral service will be held on Wednesday at 11 a.m. from Treasure Lake Church with Pastor David Ginn and Pastor Dick Whitaker co- officiating.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to DuBois Village, 282 South 8th St., DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 1 to Jun. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved