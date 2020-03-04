|
Vivian Weible, age 74 of DuBois, PA died Monday, March 2, 2020 at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on May 9, 1945, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late James Wahl and Maxine (Stover) Guthrie.
She was a homemaker and had made her home with Pete Roman for the last 32 years.
Vivian is survived by her children; (Kristine Harris of Ashley, IN, Kevin Frantz of Brookville, PA and Kelly Simbeck & her husband Joseph of DuBois, PA), 1 brother, 2 sisters, 5 grandchildren and several great grandchildren.
There will be no public visitation.
A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
