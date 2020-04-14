Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Resources
More Obituaries for Waide Rishel
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Waide N. Rishel Jr.


1939 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Waide N. Rishel Jr. Obituary
Waide N. Rishel, Jr., age 80, of DuBois, Pa., died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Born on December 20, 1939, in Sharon, Pa., he was the son of the late Waide N. Rishel, Sr. and Jane (Keel) Rishel.
He was married to Karin R. (Daumann) Rishel. She survives.
Waide was a 1962 graduate of West Point Military Academy and a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam.
He was an engineer for the Brockway Glass Company for many years. He was one of the founding and longtime members of the All Seasons Trap and Ski Club, the National Rifle Association and the Gateway Friends of the National Rifle Association.
Waide is survived by his children, Glenn Rishel of DuBois, Pa., Armin Schmitz of Yakima, Wash., and Michelle Gray of DuBois, Pa., three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Michael Martin and an infant sister.
There will be no public visitation.
A funeral service will be held at the convenience of the family.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., is in charge of arrangements.
Memorial contributions may be made to a .
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 14, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Waide's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -