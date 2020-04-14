|
Waide N. Rishel, Jr., age 80, of DuBois, Pa., died Sunday, April 12, 2020, at his home.
Born on December 20, 1939, in Sharon, Pa., he was the son of the late Waide N. Rishel, Sr. and Jane (Keel) Rishel.
He was married to Karin R. (Daumann) Rishel. She survives.
Waide was a 1962 graduate of West Point Military Academy and a veteran of the United States Army having served in Vietnam.
He was an engineer for the Brockway Glass Company for many years. He was one of the founding and longtime members of the All Seasons Trap and Ski Club, the National Rifle Association and the Gateway Friends of the National Rifle Association.
Waide is survived by his children, Glenn Rishel of DuBois, Pa., Armin Schmitz of Yakima, Wash., and Michelle Gray of DuBois, Pa., three grandchildren and one great-grandchild.
He was preceded in death by one sister, Michael Martin and an infant sister.
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 14, 2020