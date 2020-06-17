Wanda L. Trunzo
1951 - 2020
Wanda L. Trunzo, age 68, of Fermantown Road Brockway, PA; died on Tuesday, June 16, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.

Born on November 2, 1951, in DuBois, PA, she was the daughter of the late Clair and Dora Waite Shaffer. On November 23, 1970 she was married to William Trunzo and he preceded her in death on February 15, 1998.

Wanda was employed at S&T Bank in Brockway as a Bank Teller for 25 years and was starting her 26th. She was a member of the Free Methodist Church. Wanda enjoyed NASCAR Racing, camping and bird watching. She had a tremendous passion for and volunteered every year for the American Cancer Society's Relay For Life.

She is survived by a daughter, Wendy (Nicolas Isidor) Trunzo of Shelocta, PA; 2 sons, Dennis (Elizabeth) Trunzo of Kersey, PA; Mark (Stephanie) Trunzo of Moab, Utah; a sister, Sherry (James) Green of Reynoldsville, PA; 5 brothers: John (Mary) Shaffer and Bruce (Marian) Shaffer, both of Punxsutawney, PA; Brian (Shannon) Shaffer; Rick (Brenda) Shaffer and Raymond Shaffer, all of DuBois, as well as 6 grandchildren: Kearsten Trunzo, Nicholas Trunzo, Tyler Trunzo, Mackenzie Trunzo, Bret Trunzo, Andrew Trunzo and 1 great-granddaughter, Blair Trunzo.

In addition to her parents and her husband she is also preceded in death by a sister-in-law, Janice Shaffer.

Calling hours will be on Friday, June 19, from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will immediately follow at 7 p.m. with her brother Rev. Raymond Shaffer officiating. Burial will be in the Beechtree Cemetery. Memorial donations may be made to the American Cancer Society American Cancer Society P.O. Box 22478 Oklahoma City, OK 73123. online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com

Published in The Courier Express from Jun. 17 to Jun. 18, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUN
19
Calling hours
04:00 - 07:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
JUN
19
Funeral service
07:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
Funeral services provided by
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
