Wanetta May Cook
1953 - 2020
Wanetta May Cook, age 67 of DuBois, PA died Tuesday, September 29, 2020 at her home.

Born on August 21, 1953 in Renovo, PA, she was the daughter of the late Francis "Chick" and Sadie (Davis) Perry.

She married Raymond "Chuck" Cook. He preceded her in death in 2003.

Wanetta was a homemaker and a wonderful cook. She was a member of the Renovo Methodist Church, loved music, was an avid hunter for many years and was always doing acts of kindness for her neighbors and friends.

She is survived by her children; Shanon Cook of Jersey Shore, PA, and Charles "Chuck" Cook and his wife Tammy of Reynoldsville, PA, her little "Gizmo" Daniel Issacs, 3 sisters; Kay Rhodes & her husband Rick of Renovo, PA and Kathryn "Mickey" Williamson and her husband Carl of Millhall, PA, Rita Gregory of Ohio, 2 brothers; Fred Manginell & his wife Linda of Emporium, PA and Dennis McKeone & his wife Laurie of Emporium, PA, 3 grandchildren; Raelyn Cook, Emily Beaver & her husband Tyler and Sean Poleto, 1 great-grandchild, Bryson Beaver and a second great-grandchild to be born in March.

She was preceded in death by 1 brother, Bill and 3 sisters; Sue, Beverly and Patricia and her best friend, Norma Beckes.

There will be no public visitation and a service will be held at the convenience of the family.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Oct. 1, 2020.
