Home

POWERED BY

Services
Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
107 W Main St
Big Run, PA 15715
(814) 427-4358
Visitation
Friday, Jan. 17, 2020
2:00 PM - 6:00 PM
Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc
107 W Main St
Big Run, PA 15715
View Map
Visitation
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
1:00 PM - 3:00 PM
Paradise Community United Church of Christ
Funeral service
Saturday, Jan. 18, 2020
3:00 PM
Paradise Community United Church of Christ
Resources
More Obituaries for Warren Pifer
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Warren Dale Pifer


1934 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Warren Dale Pifer Obituary
Warren Dale Pifer, 85, of Reynoldsville, Henderson Township, Pa., passed away quietly at the Punxsutawney Area Hospital surrounded by his family on Friday, January 10, 2020.
Mr. Pifer was born in Henderson Township on February 17, 1934, the only child of the late Luther Lewis and Bessie Arveda (Shepler) Pifer.
He married his wife of 62 years, Donna Lorena (Dinger) Pifer, on August 17, 1957. Donna survives and resides in Henderson Township.
Mr. Pifer was a 1952 graduate of the Sykesville High School and worked as a self-employed dairy farmer on the family farm which began as his grandfather's farm over 125 years ago and continues in operation today. He was a member of PA Farm Bureau, Pa Guernsey and American Guernsey Associations.
Warren was a member of the Paradise Community United Church of Christ. He was a strong and gentle man of great internal strength and compassion who was dedicated to his church, his family and his farm. He held a pleasant presence in his family exuding optimism and an unwavering devotion to God which guided him in both his family life and as a dairy farmer.
Mr. Pifer is survived by his wife Donna of 62 years; and his three children and their spouses. Mark (Michelle)Pifer of Reynoldsville; Janice (Doug) Blinn of Tarentum, PA; and, Carol (Larry) Shields of Summerville. Warren is also survived by a number of grandchildren, Jenalee Shields and fiancé Corey Smith, Julie Shields, Hannah Blinn, Sarah Blinn, and Nathanael, Andrew, and Benjamin Pifer,
Warren was preceded in death by his parents, Luther and Bessie Pifer, and a grandson, Clinton Easton Shields.
Friends will be received on Friday, January 17, 2020 from 2 – 6 p.m. at the Shumaker Funeral Home, Inc., in Big Run; and, on Saturday, January 18, 2020 from 1 – 3 p.m. at the Paradise Community United Church of Christ where a funeral service will be held immediately after visitation beginning at 3:00 p.m. officiated by Pastor Audra Ferguson. In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Mr. Pifer's memory can be made to the Paradise Community United Church of Christ, or the Paradise Cemetery Association.
Mr. Pifer will be interred at the Paradise Lutheran Cemetery.
Online condolences may be made at www.shumakerfh.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 12, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Warren's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -