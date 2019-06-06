Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for Wayne L. "Pete" McKee Sr.. View Sign Service Information Brenda D. Shumaker Funeral Home Inc 107 W Main St Big Run , PA 15715 (814)-427-4358 Memorial service 11:00 AM First Christian Church Big Run. , PA View Map Send Flowers Obituary



Pete was born on March 25, 1940, to the late Earl Leon and Virginia Nettie (Wells) McKee. He married Norma Jean Buffington on Sept. 16, 1961. Jean survives and resides in Big Run.

Pete was well-known and well-liked throughout Big Run and the surrounding area. One could hardly go anywhere in this part of the state without running into someone who knew "Pete McKee." He was a man with a huge sense of humor and quick wit. Pete always had a saying for just about everything, and he had a nickname for all of his friends and family as well.

Pete worked in the oil and gas field for a number of years, eventually pushing tools for Fairman Drilling on Rig 6 before he went on to work as a certified welder for Star Iron of Big Run.

Pete loved to tinker around his garage behind his house in Big Run, fabricating things out of steel and was particularly fond of working on antique cars. He liked to watch football and was a Steelers fan. In keeping with his outgoing personality and his love for friends, Pete was a member of many social organizations and clubs. He was a member of the Eagles and American Legion in both Reynoldsville and Sykesville, as well as the Sandy Club, the "Big O" and the IP&S in DuBois. One thing about Pete, he loved his friends and would do just about anything for them. Pete also loved his family and grandchildren very much and enjoyed their company when they visited.

Pete is survived by his wife, Jean, of Big Run, and his two children, Wayne "Buddy" McKee Jr., and wife Robin of Big Run, and his daughter, Mary Shaffer and husband John of Big Run. He is also survived by his grandchildren and their families, Patrick McKee and fiancée Brittany Hendricks, Lauren McKee, Shylene Strohm and husband Joshua, Scott Fox and wife Christine, Skylar Fox, MacKenzie Shaffer and Kaitlin Shaffer. Pete is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Adelena Wayna and Lyndsay Fox, and his beloved dog, Abby.

Pete was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert E. "Bobby" McKee; his brother, Jim McKee; and sisters Dorie Brosius and Beverly Dinger.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Shumaker Funeral Home of Big Run. At the family's request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Big Run. Pete will be interred at the McClure Cemetery in Big Run.

In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Christian Church of Big Run.

Online condolences can be made at Wayne "Pete" L. McKee, Sr., 79, of Big Run, passed away quietly on Saturday, June 1, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.Pete was born on March 25, 1940, to the late Earl Leon and Virginia Nettie (Wells) McKee. He married Norma Jean Buffington on Sept. 16, 1961. Jean survives and resides in Big Run.Pete was well-known and well-liked throughout Big Run and the surrounding area. One could hardly go anywhere in this part of the state without running into someone who knew "Pete McKee." He was a man with a huge sense of humor and quick wit. Pete always had a saying for just about everything, and he had a nickname for all of his friends and family as well.Pete worked in the oil and gas field for a number of years, eventually pushing tools for Fairman Drilling on Rig 6 before he went on to work as a certified welder for Star Iron of Big Run.Pete loved to tinker around his garage behind his house in Big Run, fabricating things out of steel and was particularly fond of working on antique cars. He liked to watch football and was a Steelers fan. In keeping with his outgoing personality and his love for friends, Pete was a member of many social organizations and clubs. He was a member of the Eagles and American Legion in both Reynoldsville and Sykesville, as well as the Sandy Club, the "Big O" and the IP&S in DuBois. One thing about Pete, he loved his friends and would do just about anything for them. Pete also loved his family and grandchildren very much and enjoyed their company when they visited.Pete is survived by his wife, Jean, of Big Run, and his two children, Wayne "Buddy" McKee Jr., and wife Robin of Big Run, and his daughter, Mary Shaffer and husband John of Big Run. He is also survived by his grandchildren and their families, Patrick McKee and fiancée Brittany Hendricks, Lauren McKee, Shylene Strohm and husband Joshua, Scott Fox and wife Christine, Skylar Fox, MacKenzie Shaffer and Kaitlin Shaffer. Pete is also survived by two great-grandchildren, Adelena Wayna and Lyndsay Fox, and his beloved dog, Abby.Pete was preceded in death by his parents; a son, Robert E. "Bobby" McKee; his brother, Jim McKee; and sisters Dorie Brosius and Beverly Dinger.Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the Shumaker Funeral Home of Big Run. At the family's request, there will be no viewing. A memorial service will be held on Monday, June 10, 2019, at 11 a.m. at the First Christian Church in Big Run. Pete will be interred at the McClure Cemetery in Big Run.In lieu of flowers, donations can be made to the First Christian Church of Big Run.Online condolences can be made at shumakerfh.com. Published in The Courier Express on June 6, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close