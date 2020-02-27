|
|
Wendy L. Hibbert, age 54, of DuBois, Pa., died Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home as the result of injuries sustained from a fire in her home.
Born on April 20, 1965, in Punxsutawney, Pa., she was the daughter of Ronald L. Crosswaite and Linda Marshall. Her mother survives and lives in DuBois. Her father preceded her in death.
Wendy made her home with Louis Corona.
She had worked in management at Spherion, Inc. Wendy loved to decorate and work around her house and loved to attend plays at the Reitz Theater. Most of all, she loved raising her two boys.
Wendy is survived by her two sons, Thomas R. Hibbert III and Gunner Hibbert, both of DuBois, Pa.; one sister, Bridget Ann Knepper of DuBois, Pa.; and one niece, Hayley N. Knepper also of DuBois, Pa.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Drew Gordon officiating.
Burial will be in Reynoldsville Cemetery.
Although flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions can be made to any family member.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhomecom.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 27, 2020