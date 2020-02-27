Home

POWERED BY

Services
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Friday, Feb. 28, 2020
4:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Funeral service
Saturday, Feb. 29, 2020
10:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Wendy Hibbert
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Wendy L. Hibbert


1965 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Wendy L. Hibbert Obituary
Wendy L. Hibbert, age 54, of DuBois, Pa., died Monday, February 24, 2020, at her home as the result of injuries sustained from a fire in her home.
Born on April 20, 1965, in Punxsutawney, Pa., she was the daughter of Ronald L. Crosswaite and Linda Marshall. Her mother survives and lives in DuBois. Her father preceded her in death.
Wendy made her home with Louis Corona.
She had worked in management at Spherion, Inc. Wendy loved to decorate and work around her house and loved to attend plays at the Reitz Theater. Most of all, she loved raising her two boys.
Wendy is survived by her two sons, Thomas R. Hibbert III and Gunner Hibbert, both of DuBois, Pa.; one sister, Bridget Ann Knepper of DuBois, Pa.; and one niece, Hayley N. Knepper also of DuBois, Pa.
Visitation will be held on Friday, February 28, 2020, from 4-7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Saturday, February 29, 2020 at 10 a.m. from the funeral home with Pastor Drew Gordon officiating.
Burial will be in Reynoldsville Cemetery.
Although flowers are appreciated, memorial contributions can be made to any family member.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhomecom.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 27, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Wendy's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -