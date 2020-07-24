1/
Wesley Allen Furman
1936 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share Wesley's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Wesley Allen Furman, 83, passed away peacefully at Mulberry Square Nursing home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.

Wesley was born December 9, 1936 in Punxsutawney, PA.

He was married to Mary Yvonne (Noerr) Furman who preceded him in death in March of 2019.

He was also preceded in death by parents Benton and Minnie Furman.

Wesley is survived by two sons, Benton E. Furman (Torrie) of Morehead, KY and Daniel L. Furman (Traci) of Punxsutawney. He's also survived by one daughter, Shelli A. Furman of TN.

In addition he's survived by four grandchildren, Desiree, Austin, and Bryantt Furman as well as Madison Hutchinson. His loving family also includes seven great-grandchildren, Savannah, and Journee Bentley, Braden and Heidi Furman, Sullivan, Westin and Baron Furman and Noah Hutchinson on his way in September of this year.

Also surviving are his brother-in-law and wife Gary and Gloria Noerr as well as several nieces and nephews.

Wesley worked at Crescent Supply in Punxsutawney until his retirement.

He was a lifelong member of the First Church of God.

Wesley enjoyed spending time reading Westerns, traveling, and spending time with his family and all of his grandchildren.

There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday July 25, 2020 at the First Church of God in Punxsutawney with Pastor John Swanger officiating. The memorial service will be followed by a celebration of life luncheon at the church fellowship hall for anyone wishing to attend.

Memorial Contributions can be made to the Tri County Church, Velocity Student Ministries, DuBois PA.

Wesley's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Mulberry Square for all of the care given to their father.

Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, PA. Friends may express their condolences to Wesley's family on the funeral home's website - www.faitfuneralhome.com

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 24, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
25
Celebration of Life
First Church of God
Send Flowers
JUL
25
Memorial service
11:00 AM
First Church of God
Send Flowers
Funeral services provided by
Richard L Fait Funeral Home
117 N Jefferson St
Punxsutawney, PA 15767
(814) 938-8200
Order by phone: (866) 764-7853
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Richard L Fait Funeral Home

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved