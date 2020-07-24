Wesley Allen Furman, 83, passed away peacefully at Mulberry Square Nursing home on Tuesday, July 21, 2020.
Wesley was born December 9, 1936 in Punxsutawney, PA.
He was married to Mary Yvonne (Noerr) Furman who preceded him in death in March of 2019.
He was also preceded in death by parents Benton and Minnie Furman.
Wesley is survived by two sons, Benton E. Furman (Torrie) of Morehead, KY and Daniel L. Furman (Traci) of Punxsutawney. He's also survived by one daughter, Shelli A. Furman of TN.
In addition he's survived by four grandchildren, Desiree, Austin, and Bryantt Furman as well as Madison Hutchinson. His loving family also includes seven great-grandchildren, Savannah, and Journee Bentley, Braden and Heidi Furman, Sullivan, Westin and Baron Furman and Noah Hutchinson on his way in September of this year.
Also surviving are his brother-in-law and wife Gary and Gloria Noerr as well as several nieces and nephews.
Wesley worked at Crescent Supply in Punxsutawney until his retirement.
He was a lifelong member of the First Church of God.
Wesley enjoyed spending time reading Westerns, traveling, and spending time with his family and all of his grandchildren.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m., Saturday July 25, 2020 at the First Church of God in Punxsutawney with Pastor John Swanger officiating. The memorial service will be followed by a celebration of life luncheon at the church fellowship hall for anyone wishing to attend.
Memorial Contributions can be made to the Tri County Church, Velocity Student Ministries, DuBois PA.
Wesley's family would like to extend special thanks to the staff of Mulberry Square for all of the care given to their father.
Funeral arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Richard L. Fait Funeral Home in Punxsutawney, PA. Friends may express their condolences to Wesley's family on the funeral home's website - www.faitfuneralhome.com