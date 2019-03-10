Wilford Dixon, 76, DuBois, passed away Monday, February 25, 2019, at his residence after a lengthy illness. He was born January 17, 1943, in DuBois, the son of the late Lawrence and Mary Ann (Hildebrand) Dixon. He married Mary (Reay) Dixon on June 16, 1961, she survives in DuBois.
He is also survived by two daughters, Cathy Dixon and Annette Szalankiewicz, both of Penfield; a brother, Joe (Mary Ann) Dixon of Florida; four grandchildren and 12 great-grandchildren.
Wilford was a member of Sabula Methodist Church and the Falls Creek Eagles for over 40 years. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, and camping.
In addition to his parents, Wilford was preceded in death by a son, Daniel Dixon; four brothers: Bill, Charles, Kenneth and James Dixon; and three sisters, Lenora Dixon, Viola McCracken and Marceline Strong.
Private services will be held at the convenience of the family.
Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home of DuBois.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 10, 2019