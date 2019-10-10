|
On Tuesday afternoon, October 8, 2019, William Shenkle, loving husband and father of four children, went to be with our Lord, Jesus Christ.
William (Bill) was born on October 8, 1941 to Delbert and Dorothy (Thomas) Shenkle. He had 5 brothers: Delbert "Boots", Fred, Richard, John Thomas, and Eugene "Pete", and 4 sisters: Bonnie, Betty, Nancy and Laura Dawn. On January 12, 1962, he married his high school sweetheart, Niece Clever. Together, they raised four children, Danny, Pamela, David and Penny.
Bill was a devoted Christian, father, uncle and pup-pup. He taught us to be strong, faithful, love each other and always put family first. He was extremely selfless and would go out of his way to give of his time, talent or money to anyone in need. He was a lifetime member of the J.E. Dubois Volunteer Fire Department and played in the firemen softball league for more than 30 years. Bill had the opportunity of playing on the same team as both of his sons. He enjoyed working with his hands: fixing, building and tinkering. He will be remembered for his generosity, his infectious laugh, his amazing strength, his devotion to his wife and family and his warm, beautiful smile.
Bill was preceded in death by his wife, Niece, his father, Delbert, his mother, Dorothy, his sister, Bonnie, an infant sister, Dorothy Jean, his brothers, Boots and John, and an infant brother, Robert Lee. He is survived by his children, Danny & Laura (Stoneburg) Shenkle, Mark & Pamela (Shenkle) Notto, David & Karen (Huntley) Shenkle, Philip and Penny (Shenkle) Heinnickel, 12 grandchildren, 11 great-grandchildren, and several cousins, nieces, nephews, and friends.
Friends and family will be received Friday, October 11, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Saturday, October 12, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the First Baptist Church in DuBois with Rev. Mark Montgomery officiating. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery.
Memorial donations may be made to the , P.O. Box 758517, Topeka, KS 66675-8517.
Published in The Courier Express from Oct. 10 to Oct. 11, 2019