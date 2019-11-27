Home

Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Visitation
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
9:00 AM - 11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Funeral service
Friday, Nov. 29, 2019
11:00 AM
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
Willard C. Dunlap


1928 - 2019
Willard C. Dunlap Obituary
Willard C. Dunlap, age 91, of DuBois, Pa., died Monday, November 25, 2019, at the DuBois Nursing Home.
Born on May 8, 1928, in Brockway, Pa., he was the son of the late Plum E. and Annabelle (Pierce) Dunlap.
On June 14, 1958 he married his wife of 61 years, Ruth A. McCartney Dunlap in Lynwood, Calif. She survives.
Willard was a veteran of the United States Army where he served during the Korean War.
He was a member of the George D. Montgomery American Legion Post 17 and traveled throughout the world. He loved spending time with his family and friends.
He was an Airframe & Engine Mechanic for Western/Delta Airlines at Los Angeles International Airport.
Willard is survived by several beloved nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by brothers Robert and Lester Dunlap and sisters Adeline DiPillo, Dorthalene Snedden and June Sturniolo.
Visitation will be held on Friday, November 29, 2019 from 9 a.m. – 11 a.m. from the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Friday at 11 a.m. from the funeral home with Msgr. Richard Siefer officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded by the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the funeral home.
Burial will be in St. Bonaventure Cemetery, Grampian, Pa.
Memorial donations may be made to a .
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 27, 2019
