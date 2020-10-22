Willedean Sarah (Weary) Bussard, 95, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away on Thursday, October 22, 2020, while a resident at Penn Highlands Jefferson Manor. She was born on November 21, 1924, to the late Harry and Kellista (Snyder) Weary in Washington Twp., PA.
She attended Beechwoods School. Willedean married Harold E. Bussard on August 19, 1942. Harold preceded her in passing on July 10, 1995. She retired from Brockway Glass where she worked as a packer for twenty years. Willedean enjoyed bowling and was a member of multiple leagues in the DuBois area. She enjoyed completing puzzles and crocheting, which she did a lot. Above all else she love spending time with her family and friends.
Willedean is survived by five children; Judy (Richard) Reed; Nancy (Jim) Portsche; Dick (Donna) Bussard; Peg (Bob) Kurten; Robin (Brad) Moore; fifteen grandchildren; Robert; Lisa; Laurie; Lydia; Leanna; Brenda; Doug; Richie; Byron; Louis; Wendy; Brant; Eric; Felicia; Steven; eighteen great grandchildren; Heather; Joseph; Jacob; Tiffany; Brian; Samantha; Payton; Bela; Dylan; Vanessa; Kendra; Cody; Caleb; and five others; thirteen great great grandchildren; Lauren; Isaac; Avery; Enzo; Jonah; Jack; Chloe; Kinsley; Reese; Ryan Jr.; Carter; Cash; Cason; and four sisters; Maxine Zimmerman; Louise Miller; Evelyn Sutter; and Violet Getty. In addition to her parents and husband, Willedean was preceded in passing by two brothers; Bill; Charles; one daughter; Lola Schriver; and one infant grandchild.
Family and friends will be received on Friday, October 23, 2020, from noon-2 p.m. at the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville, PA 15851. A funeral service will take place immediately following the viewing beginning at 2pm. Interment will take place at Lakelawn Memorial Park, Winslow Twp., Jefferson Co., PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com.