William A. "Bill" Kail, 79, of Bumpass, Virginia, died at his home on March 26, 2020.
He was the son of William A. Carlson (step-father) and Josephine Chatfield Carlson (mother) of DuBois, Pennsylvania.
He is survived by his wife, Nancy S. Kail and his Pennsylvania family; Robert Kail (brother) and Marsha Kail (sister-in-law), niece Stacey (Gregg) Guthridge, nephew Tim Kail, great-niece Ellie Guthridge, great-nephews Tanner Guthridge and Bryson Kail, Virginia family; Ben Schooler II (Barbara), David Schooler (Robin), Becky Ponton (Steve), grandchildren Holly, Casey (Nicole), Kelsey, Haley Schooler, Meghan Ponton, special family Carolyn S. Masser, John and Annette Ekberg, and many friends.
Bill retired from American Jawa, Ltd. in 2006 as district manager for Zetor Tractor Sales. He was a member and deacon of Round Oak Baptist Church in Corbin, Virginia.
A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date.
Memorials may be given to:
Thurman Brisben Center
PO Box 1295
Fredericksburg, Va 22402 or
Fredericksburg Food Bank
3631 Lee Hill Dr
Fredericksburg, Va 22408
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 1, 2020