Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for William Kail
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

William A. "Bill" Kail


1941 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William A. "Bill" Kail Obituary
William A. "Bill" Kail, 79, of Bumpass, Virginia, died at his home on March 26, 2020.

He was the son of William A. Carlson (step-father) and Josephine Chatfield Carlson (mother) of DuBois, Pennsylvania.

He is survived by his wife, Nancy S. Kail and his Pennsylvania family; Robert Kail (brother) and Marsha Kail (sister-in-law), niece Stacey (Gregg) Guthridge, nephew Tim Kail, great-niece Ellie Guthridge, great-nephews Tanner Guthridge and Bryson Kail, Virginia family; Ben Schooler II (Barbara), David Schooler (Robin), Becky Ponton (Steve), grandchildren Holly, Casey (Nicole), Kelsey, Haley Schooler, Meghan Ponton, special family Carolyn S. Masser, John and Annette Ekberg, and many friends.

Bill retired from American Jawa, Ltd. in 2006 as district manager for Zetor Tractor Sales. He was a member and deacon of Round Oak Baptist Church in Corbin, Virginia.

A memorial service will be held at the church at a later date.

Memorials may be given to:

Thurman Brisben Center

PO Box 1295

Fredericksburg, Va 22402 or

Fredericksburg Food Bank

3631 Lee Hill Dr

Fredericksburg, Va 22408
Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -