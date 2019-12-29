Home

Ralph M Geer Funeral Home
12045 Bennetts Valley Hwy
Penfield, PA 15849
(814) 637-5401
William A. "Emo" Peretti

William A. "Emo" Peretti Obituary
William "Emo" A. Peretti, 95, of Lombard, Ill., passed away December 23, 2019, at the Good Samaritan Hospital of Downers Grove, Ill.
Former husband of Marilyn G. (Woerner) Peretti; loving father of Chris and Tom; dear brother of Tootie Carpen, Tillie Nuccetelli, the late Joseph "Bep", late Ann Demore and the late Mary Goodrow; fond uncle to Richard Demore, Donald Demore and Kathy Bordick (Carpen).
Emo graduated with a BA degree from the University of Pittsburgh, and served the U.S. Armed Forces in the WWII European Campaign from 1943 – 1947. The details of his service can be found at (http://mtzionhistoricalsociety.org/veterans-list/william-emo-peretti). Emo retired from GTE Sylvania (Elk Grove Village) after 36 years. In retirement, Emo enjoyed walking the Great Western Trail in Illinois and hunting and fishing in Pennsylvania.
Visitation will be held on Monday, January 6, 2019, from 9:00 – 10:30 a.m. at the Ralph M. Geer Funeral Home of Penfield, Pa.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated, at 11 a.m. Monday, at St. Joseph Catholic Church of Force, PA with Father Mark Mastrian as celebrant.
Interment will take place in the church cemetery.
Military Honors will be accorded by the Bennetts Valley American Legion Honor Guard.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to The Morton Arboretum, (https://giving.mortonarb.org/donations) and will be accepting online condolences at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Dec. 29, 2019
