Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
2:00 PM - 4:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
Calling hours
Tuesday, Feb. 25, 2020
7:00 PM - 9:00 PM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
Service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
10:00 AM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
Funeral service
Wednesday, Feb. 26, 2020
11:00 AM
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
William Arthur Ball Sr.


1926 - 2020
William Arthur Ball Sr. Obituary
William Arthur Ball Sr., age 93, of Beechtree Road, Falls Creek, Pa., died on February 22, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois.
Born on September 14, 1926, in DuBois, Pa., he was the son of the late David John and Mina E. Ball. On July 5, 1944, he was married to Catherine Ora Davis and she preceded him in death on July 15, 1993.
Retired, Bill had been employed at Niagara Cutter in Reynoldsville. He was a World War II U.S. Navy veteran, serving from 1944 to 1945, and is a former member of the Temple Baptist Church in DuBois.
Bill especially enjoyed tinkering around with and fixing cars.
He is survived by a daughter, Twila (Larry) Whitten of Falls Creek; a son, William A. Ball Jr., also of Falls Creek; a brother, Joe (Lynn) Ball of Garland, Texas; four grandchildren: Keith, Paula, Stephanie and Eric; five great-grandchildren: Cody, Deric, Ryan, Jennifer, Joshua; and one great-great-grandson, Isaac.
In addition to his parents and his wife he is also preceded in death by a daughter, Beverly Yount; two brothers, David J. and Enoch G. Ball; two grandsons, Randy and Joe; and by his beloved Golden Retriever, Willie Billie Ball.
Calling hours will be on Tuesday, February 25, 2020, from 2-4 p.m. and 7-9 p.m. at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway and again from 10 a.m. until service time on Wednesday. A funeral service will take place on Wednesday, February 26, at 11 a.m., also at the funeral home, with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating. Entombment will follow in the mausoleum at Lakelawn Memorial Park in Reynoldsville.
Online condolences may be left at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 25, 2020
