William D. Gallagher Sr.


1956 - 2019
William D. Gallagher Sr. Obituary
William D. Gallagher, Sr., age 62, formerly of DuBois, PA, died Thursday, July 11, 2019 in Anchorage, Alaska, as the result of injuries sustained from an automobile accident.
Born on July 12, 1956 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late John W. & Alice (Johnson) Gallagher.
Bill was a veteran of the United States Army having served two tours in the Persian Gulf War.
He is survived by two daughters, Melissa George & her husband Glen of Sykesville, PA, and Billie Jo Suplizio & her husband Dom of DuBois, PA; a son, William "Bo" Gallagher, Jr. & his wife Sarah of Brookville, PA; three brothers, John, Richard, and Dan Gallagher; two sisters, Debra Reed & Joann Shute; and eight grandchildren: Kaylee & Alex George; Abigail, Emma, & Devin Suplizio; and Johnathan "JD", Benjamin, & Lucas Gallagher.
He was preceded in death by his grandson, Anthony Suplizio.
Friends will be received on Tuesday, July 23, 2019 from 10 until 11 a.m. at Christ Lutheran Church in DuBois. A memorial service will follow at 11 a.m. from Christ Lutheran with Pastor Amy Miller officiating.
Full military honors will be accorded by the members of the DuBois Area Honor Guard from the church.
Published in The Courier Express on July 17, 2019
