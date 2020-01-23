|
William Eugene Stuart, a man with a gentle spirit, an easy laugh, a love of nature and of his fellow man, passed suddenly Friday January 11, 2020 at his home in Sterling, Virginia of natural causes.
Will was born September 24, 1973 to William B. Stuart and Diane Messig Stuart in Atlanta, Georgia three minutes after his identical twin brother, John B. Stuart. He was a 1992 Graduate of Blacksburg High School in Blacksburg, Virginia and a Graduate of West Virginia University in Morgantown, West Virginia in Landscape Architecture.
Will worked for U.S. Lawns in Ashburn, Virginia as an Enhancement Supervisor and was beloved by both his co-workers and his clients, who already miss his gentle spirit. He worked in the landscape industry for over 30 years and used his talents for community projects as well. The project that he was most proud of was his volunteer work with Discovery Park in Sterling, Virginia.
Will is preceded in death by his father William B. Stuart, his paternal Grandparents Eugene and Mary Olive Stuart of Falls Creek, PA, his maternal Grandparents Frank and Margaret Messig of Branchville, New Jersey. He is survived by his mother, Diane Messig Stuart of Starkville, MS, his brother John B. Stuart and his wife Lauren of Gaithersburg, MD, his sister Mary Margaret and her husband Thomas Barrentine of Starkville, MS, his fiancée of 22 years Liza Young and her mother Daisy Young. He is also survived by his very special aunts and uncles; Bob and Lori Stuart of Falls Creek, PA, Charlie and Nancy Poust of State College, PA, and Joan Messig of Crossville, TN. He is survived by one niece, Kristy Barrentine and her husband Vernon Brown of Noxapater, MS and a great nephew Phoeynx Paul Brown, as well as cousins Caroline and Thomas Francis and their daughters Sara and Anna of Springboro, OH and Robert Poust of Tyrone. PA and his son Anthony Poust.
Calling hours will be on Saturday, January 25 from 10 a.m. to noon at the Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway. A Funeral Service will begin at noon also at the funeral home with Pastors Dave and Emily Koehler officiating. His body will be interred in Beechwoods Cemetery in Jefferson County, PA near his father. Flowers are welcome and the family is asking for donations to be made to Mississippi Log-A-Load, the and the American Diabetes Association.
Published in The Courier Express on Jan. 23, 2020