Service Information Visitation 9:00 AM Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 US-322 Brookville , PA Funeral service 11:00 AM Roseville Independent Chapel

William "Willie" Floyd Wiles, age 56, of Brookville, PA, passed away peacefully in his sleep at his home on Wednesday, July 10, 2019. He was born on November 6, 1962 in Brookville, PA, to Lois Margaret (Simpson) Wiles and the late Frank Joseph Wiles. He was a 1981 graduate of Clarion-Limestone Area High School. Shortly after graduation, he enlisted in the United States Marine Corps , where he proudly served his country. During his lifetime, Willie held many different jobs. He was known to be a jack-of-all trades but a master of none. There wasn't much he couldn't fix. He was a member of the Roseville Independent Chapel, Roseville, PA. Willie loved to spend time outside and truly enjoyed hunting and fishing. He was an avid sports fan that cheered on the Pittsburgh Pirates and the Penn State Nittany Lions. One of his favorite things as a dad was being able to coach his kids in Little League baseball when they were younger. His heart was so caring for many people but cherished the moments he could care for his mom, Lois. Willie's loving and outgoing personality made him the light of the room. He always found good in everyone and did whatever he could to make you laugh. His heart was filled with many friends and family members but there was a special space for animals, especially his dogs. Willie will be deeply missed by many.He is survived by his oldest son, Joshua J. Wiles and his partner, Joseph; his fiancé, Rita Hippchen and her three children, Danielle Kolish, Michael Kolish, Mitchell Nieman and granddaughter, Mackenzie Kolish. He also leaves his mother, Lois (Simpson) Wiles and his siblings: Gary L. Wiles and his wife, Carol; Frank J. Wiles and his wife, Cheryl; Kelly J Wiles and her fiancé, Dan; Jeffrey S. Wiles and his wife, Stacy; and Amy L Cassatt and her husband, Jim, and his favorite cat, Timmy. In addition he leaves 14 nieces and nephews, 15 great nieces and nephews and 3 great-great nieces and nephews.In addition to his father, he is preceded in death by his youngest son, Joey Wiles, two great nephews, and one great niece.Memorial donations can be made in memory of Willie to the Gateway Humane Society.Family and friends will be received on Saturday, July 13, 2019, from 9-11 a.m., at the Roseville Independent Chapel, 3598 US-322, Brookville, PA 15825. A funeral service will take place at 11 am. following the visitation with Rev. Jim Fillhart officiating. Internment will take place at the National Cemetery of the Alleghenies, Pittsburgh, PA. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.mckinneydargy.com. Published in The Courier Express on July 12, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Related Memorial Sites U.S. Marines World War II Return to Today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Email Obituary Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

