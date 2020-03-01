|
|
William Francis Reed, 73, of Ridge Road Kersey, PA; died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence.
Born on March 2, 1946 in St. Marys, PA; he was the son of the late Richard and Mary Charnisky Reed. On June 28, 1969 he was married to Dorothy J. Cowan and she survives. Retired, Bill had been employed at Stackpole Carbon.
He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw and the American Legion in Ridgway.
In addition to his wife he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by 4 brothers: Milton, Marvin, Ray and Donald Reed and a sister Clara.
As per his wishes, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Ridge Cemetery at Kersey. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 1, 2020