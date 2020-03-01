Home

POWERED BY

Services
Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc
1033 4Th Ave
Brockway, PA 15824
(814) 268-2732

William Francis Reed


1946 - 2020
Add a Memory
Send Flowers
William Francis Reed Obituary
William Francis Reed, 73, of Ridge Road Kersey, PA; died on Wednesday, February 26, 2020 at his residence.

Born on March 2, 1946 in St. Marys, PA; he was the son of the late Richard and Mary Charnisky Reed. On June 28, 1969 he was married to Dorothy J. Cowan and she survives. Retired, Bill had been employed at Stackpole Carbon.

He was a U.S. Army Korean War Veteran. He was a member of the V.F.W. Club in Crenshaw and the American Legion in Ridgway.

In addition to his wife he is also survived by several nieces and nephews. Along with his parents he is preceded in death by 4 brothers: Milton, Marvin, Ray and Donald Reed and a sister Clara.

As per his wishes, all services will be private at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in the Ridge Cemetery at Kersey. The Carlson-Shugarts Funeral Home Inc. in Brockway is handling the arrangements. Online condolences may be made at csfhinc.com
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of William's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -