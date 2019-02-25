Obituary Guest Book Be the first to share your memories or express your condolences in the Guest Book for William G. "Bill" Fike. View Sign

William "Bill" G. Fike, 70, DuBois, passed away Saturday, February 23, 2019, at his home surrounded by his family after a hard fought battle with cancer.

Bill was born September 11, 1948, and was the son of the late Russ and V. Mae (Heberling) Fike of Sykesville.

On June 13, 1970, he married Florence (DeLarme) Fike in Sykesville. She survives.

Bill graduated from the DuBois Area High School in 1968, and served as a reservist with the Army National Guard from 1968 until 1974. He worked for the former Rockwell International for just over 40 years until his first round of cancer forced his retirement. As a member of Grace United Methodist Church, he served as the president of the Trustees for many years. Bill was a member of the Sykesville Cemetery Committee and a lifetime member of the Sandy Club. He was also a long time member of the Nittany Antique Machinery Association, where he loved spending time with his family exhibiting his Crosley tractor and multiple hit'n'miss engines. Bill loved spending time with his wife, kids, grandkids, and great-grandkids hanging out in the backyard, cooking out, swimming, and spending a week every year since 1976 at Clear Creek State Park, a tradition that will continue long into the future.

Bill is survived by his wife, Florence; his children, Tammy Bukousky (Denny Nelen), Tricia (Donny) Westcott, William Michael (Becky) Fike, and Tracy (Ryan) Hibbert, all of DuBois; his grandchildren, Ashley (Brandon) Fisher, Bryce Walk (Erica Lander), Ty (Jessie) Walk, Alex Bukousky (Emily Senior), Shane Ponzi, Brenna and Brock Fike, Dani and Sami Hibbert, and Stephanie Nelen (David Wacob); seven great-grandchildren; his brothers, Jim (Hazel) Fike and Ron Fike; as well as many nieces and nephews.

Friends and family will be received Monday, February 25, 2019 from 2-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. and Tuesday, February 26, 2019 from 9-10 a.m. at the Grace United Methodist Church in Sykesville. Following Tuesday's visitation, a funeral service will be held at 10 a.m. from the church with Rev. Drew Gordon officiating.

Per Bill's request, please send memorial donations to Grace UMC in Sykesville, c/o Parking Lot Fund, 32 E. Main St., Sykesville, PA 15865.

Additionally, the benefit dinner for Bill will be held as scheduled at the Bellamauro in Reynoldsville on March 10th.

