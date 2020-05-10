William H. DeShong
1953 - 2020
William H. DeShong, age 66, of 283 Copenhaver Rd., Falls Creek, PA, died May 5, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.

He was born May 7, 1953, in Renovo, PA, son of the late James E. and Margaret E. (Hess) DeShong. He married Lori Ann Young on September 3, 1980, she survives.

He resided in Falls Creek for many years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and NASCAR. He attended Punxsutawney High School. He had been employed by Northern Sun for 30 years as a Surface Miner.

He is survived by his wife Lori Ann DeShong of Falls Creek; 4 daughters: Carrie R. (Brian) Graham of Johnstown, PA, Heather L. (Will) Miner of Brookville, PA, Haley E. DeShong of Avonmore, PA, and Tia M. (Andrew) Urmann of Ridgway; 1 son William H. DeShong II of Bedford, PA; 5 grandchildren: Jacob, Quinn, Isla, Madison, and James; 1 great-grandson Asher; 2 sisters: Shirley Gilbert of Punxsutawney and Jan (Howard) McCowan of Punxsutawney; 2 brothers: Terry (Diane) DeShong of Punxsutawney and Randy DeShong of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers: James, John, and Paul DeShong and 1 sister Dora Craven.

Funeral and Committal Services for William H. DeShong will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com

Published in The Courier Express from May 10 to May 11, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled.
Funeral services provided by
Thompson Funeral Home
136 Center Street
Ridgway, PA 15853
(814) 772-3622
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

2 entries
May 8, 2020
I love and miss you Dad .
Kerri Graham
Daughter
May 8, 2020
We're so sorry to hear if Bills passing. We have fond memories of our younger years together and smile when we think of him. Hugs to you Lori and family.
Val Tokash
Friend
