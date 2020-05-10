William H. DeShong, age 66, of 283 Copenhaver Rd., Falls Creek, PA, died May 5, 2020, at West Penn Hospital in Pittsburgh following a brief illness.
He was born May 7, 1953, in Renovo, PA, son of the late James E. and Margaret E. (Hess) DeShong. He married Lori Ann Young on September 3, 1980, she survives.
He resided in Falls Creek for many years and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and NASCAR. He attended Punxsutawney High School. He had been employed by Northern Sun for 30 years as a Surface Miner.
He is survived by his wife Lori Ann DeShong of Falls Creek; 4 daughters: Carrie R. (Brian) Graham of Johnstown, PA, Heather L. (Will) Miner of Brookville, PA, Haley E. DeShong of Avonmore, PA, and Tia M. (Andrew) Urmann of Ridgway; 1 son William H. DeShong II of Bedford, PA; 5 grandchildren: Jacob, Quinn, Isla, Madison, and James; 1 great-grandson Asher; 2 sisters: Shirley Gilbert of Punxsutawney and Jan (Howard) McCowan of Punxsutawney; 2 brothers: Terry (Diane) DeShong of Punxsutawney and Randy DeShong of Pittsburgh; and numerous nieces and nephews. Besides his parents, he was preceded in death by 3 brothers: James, John, and Paul DeShong and 1 sister Dora Craven.
Funeral and Committal Services for William H. DeShong will be held at the convenience of the family. Memorials, if desired, can be made to the American Cancer Society. Funeral arrangements are under the direction of the Thompson Funeral Home. Share your online condolences at thompsonfuneralhomepa.com
Published in The Courier Express from May 10 to May 11, 2020.