William J. Satterlee, age 83, of DuBois, Pa., died Monday, December 9, 2019, at Christ The King Manor.
Born on May 22, 1936, in Sandy Valley, Pa., he was the son of the late Carl B. Satterlee, Sr. and Anna (Fox) Satterlee.
On September 10, 1956, he married Kay (Kuhn) Satterlee. She preceded him in death on July 31, 2019.
Bill retired from the Riverside Division of Penn Traffic Company after 42 years of service. He began his career in Reynoldsville and worked in store management in Reynoldsville, St. Marys, and Altoona. He served as Vice President of Special Projects in the DuBois Division.
Bill was a first-degree black belt in Wado Ryu Karate and was active in the study of the American Civil War. Several of his short stories about farm life and the American Civil War were published. One of his most notable writings appeared in Chicken Soup for the Chocolate Lover's Soul. He was a member of the former St. Joseph Roman Catholic Church in DuBois where he was a past religious education teacher and eucharistic minister. He was a current member of St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church.
Bill is survived by his children: William T. Satterlee and his wife Colleen of Milwaukee, Wisc., Deborah Kay Kibler and her husband David of Patton, Pa., Deacon Daniel F. Satterlee and his wife Janet of Reynoldsville, Pa., Christian P. Satterlee of Sykesville, Pa., Brian P. Satterlee and his wife Erin of Greeley, Colo., and Michelle L. Gerg and her husband Dan of Brockway, Pa.; one sister, Mary Adcock of Aliquippa, Pa.; 17 grandchildren and numerous great-grandchildren.
He was preceded in death by a son, Michael C. Satterlee; a sister, Anna Reed; and a brother, Carl Satterlee, Jr.
Visitation will be held on Friday, December 13, 2019 from 2-4 and 6-8 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Saturday, December 14, 2019, at 10 a.m. from St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church with Msgr. Richard Siefer as celebrant.
Burial will be in St. Joseph Cemetery.
Memorials may be made to St. Catherine of Siena Roman Catholic Church, 116 South State St., DuBois, PA 15801.
Published in The Courier Express from Dec. 12 to Dec. 13, 2019