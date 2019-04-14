Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William J. "Bill" Wisniewski, Sr., age 71, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on April 2, 1948 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of William and Joan (Cannizzaro) Wisniewski. His father preceded him in death. His mother survives and lives in Parma, OH.

On March 27, 1976, he married his wife of 43 years, Donna J. (Lavelle) Wisniewski. She survives.

Bill retired in May of 2006 as the Director of Operations & Sales for the Yellow Freight System in the Metro New York Tri-State Area. He worked his entire 37-year career with Yellow Freight Systems.

Bill was an avid golfer, hunter and bowler. He had previously served as president of the Treasure Lake Lions Club and ran the Over the Hill Gang at Treasure Lake.

He is survived by one son, William J. Wisniewski, Jr. and his partner Beth of Meritt Island, FL; three daughters, Kimberly Ann Marin of Plantation, FL, Tara Lynn Snellings and her husband Scott of Parsippany, NJ, Dayna Lynn Murphy and her husband James of Collegeville, PA; one brother, David A. Wisniewski of Mentor, OH; one sister, Carol Jo Wisniewski of North Ridgeville, OH; and nine grandchildren.

Friends will be received on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.

A private memorial service will be held.

In lieu of a memorial contribution, it was Bill's wish that you "take your best friend out and have a drink in his memory."

Online condolences can be sent to William J. "Bill" Wisniewski, Sr., age 71, of DuBois, PA, died Wednesday, April 10, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.Born on April 2, 1948 in Cleveland, OH, he was the son of William and Joan (Cannizzaro) Wisniewski. His father preceded him in death. His mother survives and lives in Parma, OH.On March 27, 1976, he married his wife of 43 years, Donna J. (Lavelle) Wisniewski. She survives.Bill retired in May of 2006 as the Director of Operations & Sales for the Yellow Freight System in the Metro New York Tri-State Area. He worked his entire 37-year career with Yellow Freight Systems.Bill was an avid golfer, hunter and bowler. He had previously served as president of the Treasure Lake Lions Club and ran the Over the Hill Gang at Treasure Lake.He is survived by one son, William J. Wisniewski, Jr. and his partner Beth of Meritt Island, FL; three daughters, Kimberly Ann Marin of Plantation, FL, Tara Lynn Snellings and her husband Scott of Parsippany, NJ, Dayna Lynn Murphy and her husband James of Collegeville, PA; one brother, David A. Wisniewski of Mentor, OH; one sister, Carol Jo Wisniewski of North Ridgeville, OH; and nine grandchildren.Friends will be received on Thursday, April 18, 2019 from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois.A private memorial service will be held.In lieu of a memorial contribution, it was Bill's wish that you "take your best friend out and have a drink in his memory."Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com. Funeral Home Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

211 S Main St

Du Bois , PA 15801

(814) 371-2040 Funeral Home Details Send Flowers Published in The Courier Express on Apr. 14, 2019 Print | View Guest Book | Return to today's Obituaries for The Courier Express Follow this Obituary Follow via email *Please enter a valid email address. Bookmark this memorial on Facebook with the My Memorials™ application. My Memorials™ helps you honor departed family members, friends, and even favorite celebrities – all on your Facebook page. on Facebook. The My Memorials Facebook app allows you to: Connect with memorials that are important to you.

with memorials that are important to you. Get updates on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed.

on your memorials in your Facebook News Feed. Share your memories with your Facebook friends. VIEW YOUR MY MEMORIALS PAGE OR Return to Obituary Thank you. You have now memorializedon Facebook. No, ThanksGO CLOSE Close