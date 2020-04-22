|
William L. 'Fiddlin Bill' Giles
William L. "Fiddlin Bill" Giles, 94, DuBois, passed away Tuesday, April 21, 2020, at Christ the King Manor.
Born May 26, 1925, in Albion, PA, he was the son of the late William and Clara Belle (Dunham) Giles.
On November 24, 1945, he married Freda (Bundy) Giles in DuBois. They were married for almost 60 years before she passed away in 2004.
William was an auto body mechanic at Murray's Ford. He enjoyed music, hunting, and fishing. William attended Gelnett Memorial Church. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army.
William is survived by five children: Linda (Ron) Peace, DuBois, Pat (Tom) Hibbert, Falls Creek, Donna Gankosky, DuBois, Robin (Bonnie) Giles, Rockton, and Nathan (Terri) Giles, Mercer; eleven grandchildren; eighteen great-grandchildren, and a sister, Hazel DeLong, Reynoldsville.
A funeral service will be streamed live on Friday, April 24, 2020, at 11:00 a.m. from the Treasure Lake Church with Rev. Dick Whitaker officiating. The service will live stream on the Treasure Lake Church website at www.treasurelakechurch.org/funeral-service.html. Interment will be in Morningside Cemetery. Arrangements are under the direction of Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc.
In addition to his wife, he was preceded in death by his parents, a grandchild, Aaron Keith Giles, three brothers, a sister, and several nieces and nephews.
Memorial donations may be made to the Hickory Grange #1285, 836 Mountain Run Rd., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020