William "Lee" Love
1939 - 2020
William "Lee" Love, 80, of Reynoldsville, PA, passed away at home during the morning hours of Monday, May 11, 2020.

Lee was born to the late Fred D. and Margaret A. (Brezinski) Love on August 14, 1939 in DuBois, PA. He graduated from Reynoldsville High School with the class of 1957. He also attended California Polytechnic State University and Penn State. He was married to Mary J. "Annie" Hiles until her passing on June 2, 2003. Lee married Kim Smith on May 17, 2008, at the Soldier Community Church in Reynoldsville, PA; Kim survives him.

He worked as a farm manager at Bantley Farms in Reynoldsville, Milligan Farms in Hazen, and Emery Farms in Emerickville, as well as at R & P Coal Company in Falls Creek. He also worked at John's True Value Hardware after his retirement. He was a long time member of the Soldier Community Church where he had a position on the church council.

He was a long time member of the country western band Country Pride for over twenty years during which time they played at nursing homes, personal care communities, local fairs, events, and many more places. Lee loved farming and gardening and was always happy to share his knowledge, especially with his children. He loved living things and had a special place in his heart for horses. He had a strong love for his church and God. He loved his family and will be dearly missed by them all.

In addition to his wife, Kim, Lee is survived by five daughters; Lynn (John "Tuna" Stoddard) Love; Lisa (Carney Cataldo) Love; Jessica (Sam) McKinley; Jamie (Warren) Thrush; Julie (Michael) Greeley; five grandchildren; Bailey Thrush; Jacob McKinley; Luke McKinley; Avery Thrush; Amelia McKinley; his mother in law; Shirley H. Smith; and two sisters in law; Connie Smith and Kitty Felty. In addition to his parents and first wife, Annie, Lee was preceded in passing by one sister; Patricia A. Kougher.

A private family viewing will take place followed by a private service which will be broadcast as a live stream from the Snyder – d'Argy Funeral Home, 206 E. Main St., Reynoldsville PA, 15851. The broadcast will start on Thursday, May 14, 2020, at 10:45am. The service will be officiated by Pastor Kevin Brooks. Interment will take place at the Reynoldsville Cemetery, Reynoldsville, Jefferson Co., PA.

Those who would like to receive a memorial folder/prayer card are invited to call the funeral home at 814-653-8256, leaving their name and address with the answering service. A celebration of life will be planned for a later date. Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Soldier Community Church, 762 Reynoldsville-Sykesville Road, Reynoldsville, PA 15851. Online condolences and other information may be found by visiting www.snyderdargy.com

The live broadcast may be viewed by entering http://webcast.funeralvue.com/events/viewer/29276 into your web browser.

Published in The Courier Express from May 12 to May 13, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
MAY
14
Service
10:45 AM
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
Service
Celebration of Life
Funeral services provided by
Snyder-D'Argy Funeral Home
206 Main St
Reynoldsville, PA 15851
(814) 653-8256
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

