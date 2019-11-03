|
William O. Hughes, age 71, of DuBois, Pa., died Wednesday, Oct. 30, 2019, at Nelson's Golden Years in DuBois, Pa.
Born on January 26, 1948, in Sunbury, Pa., he was the son of the late Albert I. and Emma E. Masteller Hughes Bardole.
He is survived by his wife, Susan Hughes and two sisters, Peggy Rhodes and Carol Tasker.
There will be no public visitation and private services will be held.
The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, is in charge of arrangements.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com
Published in The Courier Express on Nov. 3, 2019