The family of William P. Kiel, age 88 or "Wild Bill" as he was known to friends, regrets to announce his passing on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He is now on his eternal heavenly ride on his beloved Harley Davidson.



Born on November 5, 1931 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence "Ted" Kiel and Betty DeLarme Kiel.



He was a graduate of the DuBois Area High School. Bill was a Korean War Army veteran who then served an additional 6 years in the Army Reserve. He worked at V.T. Smith Dairy and was then employed by the DuBois Area School District as a custodian. Bill had served as a volunteer fireman at J.E. DuBois Hose Company #3.



He was a man of great faith, and enjoyed church services as well as sharing the Gospel to people. From an early age, he was involved in working on cars, serving as a flagman at the old Hummingbird Speedway, enjoying the companionship of his dog and riding his motorcycle around town (where he was widely known as a daredevil on wheels starting in high school). He loved to visit the battlefields of Gettysburg and Civil War reenacting.



He will be missed by many people around DuBois, as he loved to visit various establishments and make new friends.



He is survived by sons Robert C. Kiel of DuBois, PA and William R. Kiel of Tionesta, PA and their mother Barbara "Peggy" Spene, cousin Dale Shannon and various other cousins.



He was preceded in death by two sisters Rosalie and Donna.



Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.



A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.



Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.



The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.



Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome .com.

