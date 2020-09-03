1/1
William P. "Wild Bill" Kiel
1931 - 2020
Send Flowers
{ "" }
Share
Share
Share William's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
The family of William P. Kiel, age 88 or "Wild Bill" as he was known to friends, regrets to announce his passing on Tuesday, September 1, 2020. He is now on his eternal heavenly ride on his beloved Harley Davidson.

Born on November 5, 1931 in DuBois, PA, he was the son of the late Clarence "Ted" Kiel and Betty DeLarme Kiel.

He was a graduate of the DuBois Area High School. Bill was a Korean War Army veteran who then served an additional 6 years in the Army Reserve. He worked at V.T. Smith Dairy and was then employed by the DuBois Area School District as a custodian. Bill had served as a volunteer fireman at J.E. DuBois Hose Company #3.

He was a man of great faith, and enjoyed church services as well as sharing the Gospel to people. From an early age, he was involved in working on cars, serving as a flagman at the old Hummingbird Speedway, enjoying the companionship of his dog and riding his motorcycle around town (where he was widely known as a daredevil on wheels starting in high school). He loved to visit the battlefields of Gettysburg and Civil War reenacting.

He will be missed by many people around DuBois, as he loved to visit various establishments and make new friends.

He is survived by sons Robert C. Kiel of DuBois, PA and William R. Kiel of Tionesta, PA and their mother Barbara "Peggy" Spene, cousin Dale Shannon and various other cousins.

He was preceded in death by two sisters Rosalie and Donna.

Due to our current circumstances, there will be no public visitation.

A celebration of life will be announced at a later date.

Memorial donations may be made to the Gateway Humane Society, 1211 Airport Road, Falls Creek, PA 15840.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome .com.

To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in The Courier Express on Sep. 3, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
Memories & Condolences
Guest Book sponsored by Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

1 entry
September 2, 2020
In loving memory of a wonderful person. Who always brought a smile and candy to everyone.
kim baughman
Acquaintance
Invite others to add memories
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
Send your condolence as a printed card and it will be mailed to the family tomorrow.
or

Other ways to show your sympathy

Send Flowers

Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
View Bouquets

Plant a Tree

Plant a tree to honor the memory of your loved one.
Plant Trees
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved