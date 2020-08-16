William Paul Yorko, 88, of Mt. Holly Springs, PA, passed away on Friday, August 14, 2020, at his residence. He was born May 7, 1932, in Sykesville, PA, to the late Michael and Mary (Hudak) Yorko.
A graveside service will be held Wednesday, August 19, 2020, at 10:00 AM in the Mt. Holly Springs Cemetery, 2 Watts St., Mt. Holly Springs, PA 17065. Military honors will be provided by the Cumberland County Honor Guard. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to St. Jude Children's Research Hospital
, 262 Danny Thomas Place, Memphis, TN 38105 or to a charity of one's choice
. Arrangements are being handled by the Hollinger Funeral Home & Crematory, Inc., Mt. Holly Springs, PA. Visit www.HollingerFuneralHome.com
for condolences to the family.