William R. "Chip" Breth
1965 - 2020
William R. "Chip" Breth, 54, Mt. Pleasant, passed away Saturday, July 4, 2020, at Frick Hospital in Mt. Pleasant.

Born Sept. 11, 1965, he was the son of William H. and Terri (Gelnett) Breth. They survive.

William graduated from Victory Baptist Academy. He was employed as a truck driver for R&B Properties. William enjoyed collecting guns and knives, as well as spending time with his family. He was Baptist by faith.

In addition to his parents, William is survived by his five children: Charissa Bucklew, Philipsburg, Daphine (Christopher) Pearce, Curwensville, William A. (Stephanie) Breth, Clearfield, Sydney Breth, Mt. Pleasant, and Lynsey Breth, Mt. Pleasant; seven grandchildren, Brianna Moriaty, Meridith Botelho, Micah Pearce, Eli Breth, Kennady Breth, Landon Pearce, and a seventh grandchild due in March; a sister, Tina (Rick) Simon, Richmond, Virginia; his life companion, Tina Roy; as well as numerous aunts, uncles, and cousins.

William was preceded in death by his maternal and paternal grandparents.

Friends and family will be received Tuesday, July 7, 2020 from 6-8 p.m. at the Adamson Funeral Chapel, Inc. A funeral service will be held Wednesday, July 8th at 11 a.m. from the funeral chapel with Rev. Danial Osterhout officiating. Interment will be in Rockton Cemetery.

Memorial donations may be made to the organization of the donor's choice.

Online condolences may be made at www.adamsonfuneral.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 6, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
JUL
7
Visitation
06:00 - 08:00 PM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
JUL
8
Funeral service
11:00 AM
Adamson Funeral Chapel
