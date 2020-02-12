|
|
William Ray (Bill) Reiter, age 76, went to be with the Lord on Saturday, February 1, 2020, in Tarpon Springs, Florida.
He was born on July 17, 1943, in Niagara Falls, N.Y., and was the son of Ray and Mary Reiter. He grew up in Sykesville, Pa., and after graduating from California University of PA in 1965, Bill moved to Altoona, Pa., where he was an industrial arts teacher for 34 years, first at Logan Junior High School then Roosevelt Junior High School.
In addition to his wife, Suzanne Vanatt Reiter, Bill is survived by his daughter, Jennifer Yaw (Rob) of Kissimmee, Florida, and son, Timothy Reiter (Sarah) of South Royalton, Vermont, and four grandchildren; sisters-in-law, Kathy Wise (Rick) of Punxsutawney, Pa., and Deb Nuttle (David) of Salisbury, Md., and numerous nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents and one sister, Joyce Goodhead.
A memorial service will be held at a later date in Sykesville, Pa., where he will be laid to rest.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations could be made to Sun Coast Baptist Church, 4726 State Road 54, New Port Richey, FL 34652.
Published in The Courier Express on Feb. 12, 2020