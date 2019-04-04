Obituary Guest Book View Sign

William S. Scott, age 86, of Brockway, PA, died Monday, April 1, 2019, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.

Born on June 26, 1932, in Emeigh Run, PA, he was the son of the late Ricardo and Virginia (Pirazzi) Scott.

On July 16, 1960, he married his wife of 59 years, Antoinette "Toni" (Gray) Scott. She survives.

Bill was a veteran of the United States Army having served during the Korean War as a paratrooper with the 11 Airborne Division.

Bill retired from State Farm Insurance as a claims adjuster after 20 years of service. Previous to that, he was a high school teacher and football coach for both the Purchase Line & Grove City Schools Districts.

Bill was a life long learner. He was a member of the last graduating class of the Cherry Tree High School in 1950. He was a graduate of the Indiana Teachers College (IUP) and attended the Lebanon Valley College, St. Francis University, North Texas State University, and the

He is survived by two children, Beth Taylor and her husband Joe of Brockway, PA and Dan Scott and his wife Molly of New Albany, OH; four grandchildren: Matt Taylor and his wife Amber, Kirsten Taylor, and AJ and Natalie Scott; one great-grandchild, Remy Taylor; and two sisters, Mary Kernan and her husband Frank and Peggy Vail, both of Elgin, S.C.

He was preceded in death by 5 brothers and 1 sister.

As per Bill's wishes, there will be no public visitation.

An open house celebration of life service will be announced in the near future.

Burial will be in St. Tobias Cemetery.

Memorials may be placed with the Purchase Line Red Dragon Foundation, 16559Route 286, Commodore, PA 15729.

The Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. is in charge of arrangements.

University of Iowa . Bill was not only a coach in football, but also in life. He encouraged many local football players to continue their careers at the next level. Many of his players went on to play at Division I programs such as Michigan State, the University of Cincinnati, the University of Virginia and the University of Central Florida, as well as many other Division II & III programs. Bill was also an avid writer, publishing four books about small-town life. He lived by the philosophy "Be yourself and do the little things right each day."

