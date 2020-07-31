1/1
Winifred Marie (Lynch) Snyder
1923 - 2020
Winifred Marie Snyder, 97, of DuBois, PA died peacefully on Tuesday, July 28, 2020 at Christ The King Manor.

Born on June 16, 1923 in Tonawanda, NY, she was the daughter of the late George and Lyle (Broughton) Lynch.

On October 16, 1942 she married her husband of 47 years Franklin J. Snyder. He preceded her in death on August 21, 1989.

Winifred worked in the nursery at the DuBois Hospital for many years. She also worked at Rolla Jensen in DuBois for 13 years.

She is survived by 1 daughter (Regina Golubski of DuBois, PA), 5 granddaughters and 15 great grandchildren.

She was preceded in death by 1 son (Albert Snyder), 1 daughter (Marjorie (Gary) Bundy), an infant grandson (David Golubski), an infant great granddaughter (Sophia Fillman), 4 brothers and 2 sisters.

A private family visitation and funeral service will be held from the Baronick funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc. with Pastor Terry Felt officiating.

Burial will be in Morningside Cemetery.

Memorials may be made to Christ The King Manor 1100 West Long Avenue, DuBois, PA 15801.

Online condolences can be sent to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.

Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 31, 2020.
Funeral services provided by
Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium
211 S Main St
Du Bois, PA 15801
(814) 371-2040
