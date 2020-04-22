|
|
Yen Chih Ho
Yen Chih "Jim" Ho, age 46, of Basking Ridge, NJ, passed away April 15, 2020, at Overlook Summit Hospital in Overlook, NJ.
Born on January 22, 1974, in Taipei, Taiwan, he was the son of Ying Yun Ho and the late Chien Han Ho. Jim moved to the United States when he was a teenager.
Jim graduated from Ridge High School in Basking Ridge, NJ, in 1994, then went on to earn a Bachelor and Masters Degree in Engineering and Business from Syracuse University. He then lived in Connecticut and DuBois, PA, before settling back in Basking Ridge, NJ.
Jim worked at Teleperformance in Mahwah, NJ, where he met many colleagues who became very special friends.
Jim will always be remembered for his loving heart and the dedication he had to his family. Jim loved to fish and camp with his brother and sister and their families. Jim enjoyed spending time with his Mom and took very good care of her. You could always find him attending his nieces and nephews concerts and sporting events. He was always one of their biggest fans.
In addition to his mom, Jim is survived by his children, Michelle and Aaron Ho of New York. He is also survived by his sister Susan (Scott) Chang of Basking Ridge, NJ; and brother Henry (Katie) Ho of DuBois, PA.
Jim is also survived by his nieces and nephews: Kelli, Ian, Kolby, Chandler, Maddison, Brycen, Mason and Julia.
Due to the COVID-19 virus, arrangements for a memorial service will be done at a later date. Jim will be laid to rest with his Dad at Chuang Yen Monastery in Carmel, NY.
Published in The Courier Express from Apr. 22 to Apr. 23, 2020