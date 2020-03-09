|
|
Yoshi S. Malone, age 89, of DuBois, Pa., formerly of RD Reynoldsville, died Sunday, March 8, 2020, at Penn Highlands DuBois Hospital.
Born on September 9, 1930, in Okinawa, Japan, she was the daughter of the late Takeo and Yonosumega Shimoji. Yoshi became a naturalized citizen of the United States of America on March 21, 1980.
She was married to Kenneth H. Malone. He preceded her in death on January 4, 2004.
Yoshi worked at Ideal Products for 30 years.
She was a member of the Treasure Lake Church. She loved to cook and bake and you never left her house hungry. She also loved watching westerns and most of all, loved spending time with her family, especially her grandchildren and great grandchildren.
Yoshi is survived by four children: John D. Malone and his wife Susan of Reynoldsville, Pa., Steven P. Malone and wife Cindy of Michigan City, Indiana; Bessie A. Zmitravich and her husband James of DuBois, Pa., and Edward K. Malone of Punxsutawney, Pa.; two sisters who live in Japan; 11 grandchildren; and 17 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her two brothers and a grandson, Kenneth Malone.
Visitation will be held on Monday, March 9, 2020, from 4 to 7 p.m. at the Baronick Funeral Home & Crematorium, Inc., DuBois, and Tuesday, March 10, 2020, from 11 a.m. to 12 p.m. at the Temple Baptist Church in DuBois.
A funeral service will be held on Tuesday, March 10, 2020, at 12 p.m. from Temple Baptist Church with Pastor Kevin Orndorff officiating.
Burial will follow in Lakelawn Memorial Park.
Memorials may be placed with Hahne Cancer Center, 100 Hospital Ave., DuBois, PA 15801.
Online condolences can be made to www.baronickfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Courier Express on Mar. 9, 2020