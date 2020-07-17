1/
Yvonne M. (Rugh) Kear
1936 - 2020
Yvonne M. Kear, 84, DuBois, passed away Wednesday, July 15, 2020 at Christ the King Manor in DuBois. She was born April 10, 1936, in DuBois. She is the daughter of the late Clair & Mabel (Kerry) Rugh. She was married to Burt Kear, who preceded her in death in 2014.

Besides her parents and husband, Yvonne was also preceded in death by five siblings.

She was a graduate of DAHS. She enjoyed taking walks and spending time with her family.

Yvonne leaves behind two daughters Brenda Manges of DuBois and Robin Detsch of St. Marys, four grandchildren and seven great-grandchildren.

There will be no visitation. Online condolences can be made at www.nedzafamilyfuneralhomes.com Arrangements are under the direction of the Leo Nedza Funeral Home in DuBois.

Published in The Courier Express on Jul. 17, 2020.
