Ada W. Mullen
Vineland - Ada W. Mullen, 99, of Vineland, NJ passed away late Friday evening June 14, 2019 after a brief illness. Ada was born & raised in Millville where she was a lifelong resident prior to residing with her sister Catherine and niece Patricia Macken in later years. She was the daughter of the late Edna (Whilden) Wing & Walter Mullen. She was also predeceased by her sisters Catherine Macken & Sara Porch as well as her brothers Frank & Walter Mullen.
Before retiring from Kontes Glass Co., Ada was employed as a glassworker most of her life. She was a lifelong member of the Central Baptist Church, Millville. She was an avid bowler, enjoyed crocheting but most of all she enjoyed the time spent with her mother & sisters.
She is survived by many nieces, nephews & great nieces & nephews
Relatives & friends will be received on Wednesday June 19th from 1:00-2:00 PM at the Pancoast Funeral Home, 676 S. Main Rd., Vineland, NJ where her funeral service will be conducted at 2 PM. Burial will follow in the Mt. Pleasant Cemetery, Millville, NJ. For those who wish, memorial contributions may be made to the Central Baptist Church, 9 N. 2nd Street, Millville, NJ 08332. To e-mail condolences & or tributes, please visit www.pancoastfuneralhome.com
Published in The Daily Journal on June 17, 2019